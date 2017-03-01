RapidScale Opens New Office in Raleigh

News

PRESS RELEASE — IRVINE, CA: February 28th, 2017 — RapidScale, a leader in managed cloud services, announced its third office expansion in Raleigh, North Carolina. The new office is located in Fayetteville at Raleigh City Plaza. The office will be home to a growing number of RapidScale employees, including SVP, Cloud Engineering Duane Barnes, Senior Solutions Engineer Dylan Bouterse, and Senior Project Manager Shannon Dean.

“I could not be more excited about our recent expansion in Raleigh. The Triangle area is home to many of our technology partners such as Citrix, Cisco, NetApp, and VMware, to name a few,” says Duane. “Our goal in opening the office in Raleigh is to offer our clients enhanced implementation and project management coverage between the two coasts. Additionally, the new office will be an east coast training and demo lab for our sales partners that are interested in technology deep dives with our Solutions Engineers.”

RapidScale occupies the 11th floor of the downtown office building on Raleigh’s main street at 421 Fayetteville Street, Suite 1100, Raleigh, North Carolina, 27601. The new office is within walking distance of the Raleigh Convention Center, Red Hat Amphitheater, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, State Capitol building and North Carolina History and Science Museums. It also features a kitchen with a tea and coffee machine, a lounge area and smaller break-out areas, an on-site gym, a coffee shop, restaurants, nearby hotels, and a 10-person boardroom with a view of the City Plaza.

RapidScale Chief Executive Officer, Randy Jeter, says “I see the market expansion into Raleigh as a big move for the company from an engineering and regional presence perspective. We must be present in key regional markets to win big in the Managed Cloud Services space by providing the best client experience. Our regional offices will be staffed with Engineers, Solutions Engineers, Partner Experience Managers, Client Experience Managers and Project Managers. We also plan to open more regional offices throughout the US in 2017.” RapidScale has also opened a regional office in Dallas and data centers in Hong Kong and Amsterdam in the last six months. Two more regional offices are scheduled to open in 2017.

About RapidScale

RapidScale, a managed cloud services provider, delivers world-class, secure, and reliable cloud computing solutions to companies of all sizes across the globe. Its state-of-the-art managed CloudDesktop platform and market-leading cloud solutions are the reasons why RapidScale is the provider of choice for leading MSOs, VARs, MSPs, Carriers and Master Agents throughout the United States. RapidScale is not only delivering a service but also innovating advanced solutions and applications for the cloud computing space. RapidScale’s innovative solutions include CloudServer, CloudDesktop, CloudOffice, CloudMail, CloudRecovery, CloudApps, and more. For more information on RapidScale, visit www.rapidscale.net.