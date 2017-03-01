Peak 10 Hires Former Level 3, CoreSite Sales, Channel Leader as New Chief

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in February.**

Dave Sroka, formerly with Level 3 Communications, CoreSite and Cologix, has been named Peak 10’s new channel chief.

As vice president of channel sales, Sroka is in charge of leading the next high-growth phase of the company’s Partner Alliance Program, where he will focus on enhancing Peak 10’s commitment to and alignment with the channel community. He most recently was CoreSite’s vice president of agent and channel sales.

Peak 10 also announced the completion of a 20,000-square-foot expansion of its Cincinnati-area data center, and a 6,000-square-foot expansion of its data-center campus in Charlotte’s University Research Park.

Since January 2016, the company has expanded operations by more than 150,000 square feet at six different locations. It operates 16 data centers in key U.S. markets and serves a diverse range of customers in the United States and abroad.

Peak 10 also has appointed Steve Renda, previously with NTT/Verio, Spring, Macmillan Science and Education, and MX Logic, as vice president of product.

“Huge demand for faster, more secure and highly reliable hybrid IT solutions is creating a need for more square footage within our cutting-edge data center facilities around the country," said Chris Downie, Peak 10’s CEO. “We are dedicated to the mission of providing customers with access to the best technology and connectivity solutions and services available."