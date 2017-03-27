This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Pax8 Taps Level 3, Avaya Alumnus to Lead Service Operations
By James Anderson
March 27, 2017 - News
Cloud distributor Pax8 has hired someone to deepen the company’s partner support.

John Walters now serves as vice president of service operations for the Denver-based organization. His role will help give partners the support they need to “excel and drive growth."

“The addition of John and the new processes we have put into place will help us further enable our partners to gain new leads, add monthly recurring revenue, and ensure they are getting the highest level of support," said Ryan Walsh, senior vice president of Partner Solutions. "As the technology market continues to move closer to a cloud-first focus, we are committed to remaining agile so that we can effectively meet the needs of our partner community. Through these new enhancements, we are in the best position to provide the enablement and strategic support for our channel of service providers."

Walters has worked in service delivery for multiple corporations. He most recently worked for Wipro, managing teams that provided public sector data center transition and IT support. He also managed VoIP deployment with Level 3 Communications. Other previous employers include AT&T and Avaya. Walters will report to Pax8 Chief Operating Officer Klaus Dimmler.

Pax8 also announced a project-management tool designed to streamline interdepartmental interactions and introduced a partner recruitment organization within its marketing operation.

Ryan Walsh and Jeremy Yoder, vice president of marketing, spoke to Channel Partners earlier this year about their company’s growing channel program. Pax8 hired a director of emerging channel in January.

