Passportal Expands Password Security Platform for Partners

By Edward Gately

News

Passportal has expanded and rebranded its password security platform designed for use by channel partners.

Available globally, the company’s flagship platform – now called Ocular – features a number of new innovations and partner-influenced enhancements. These include a new, mobile-friendly user interface, a real-time user activity feed, and a new module for documentation or document management called Ocular +docs.

Dan Wensley, Passportal’s president, tells Channel Partners that Ocular delivers: lower internal costs for partners by increasing operational efficiency; improved security for both the partner and the clients they serve; and the ability for partners to deliver incremental and differentiated services value to their clients.

“The new innovations we have delivered expands the value of the platform and allows partners to add modules as they wish whether that be integrated workflows with document management, or delivering new services to clients," he said. “Our channel and business strategy is simple: Provide value and great service to the industry and our partners. The Ocular platform allows Passportal to further accomplish this objective."

Ocular +docs simplifies search and secure file management for internal files, installers, contracts, user guides and more using drag-and-drop file uploading and folder tree directory management. It also includes controlled access articles for “how to" instructions, knowledge-base articles and standard operating procedures (SOPs), and allows partners to create quick-link relationships between any password credentials, articles and files, Passportal said.

In addition to the Ocular platform, Passportal’s self-service password reset product, formerly known as Passportal Lite, has been rebranded as Blink. With a handful of new feature enhancements, Blink now fully supports self-service resets on both Microsoft Active Directory domains, as well as workgroup or peer-to-peer networks of Windows computers.

“Channel partners worldwide are becoming increasingly aware and beginning to embrace the important and foundational role password security and documentation plays when it comes to delivering mature, proactive managed IT services," said Colin Knox, Passportal’s founder and CEO. “Our latest technology innovations, combined with our new branded platform, turns up the value of password protection and centralized documentation for the IT services market we serve."