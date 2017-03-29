Partners to Play Key Role in Xerox's Biggest-Ever Product Launch

PRESS RELEASE — NORWALK, Conn., March 29, 2017 – Channel partners will find additional opportunities to grow revenue and enter new markets with the launch of a new Xerox ConnectKey® portfolio. Xerox has transformed traditional printing devices into smart, connected workplace assistants that reflect the evolving needs of today’s businesses.

Personalized workflows, one-touch access to the cloud and multi-layered security features make the new Xerox AltaLink® and Xerox VersaLink® product lines more attractive to customers, profitable for partners and easier to sell. Channel partners can use the Xerox App Gallery, for example, to develop and sell custom applications, helping them gain “stickiness” with clients and generate recurring revenue.

“Providing our channel partners, including multi-brand dealers, with the right combination of technology, software and services to grow their businesses is among the biggest priorities for Xerox,” said Mike Feldman, president, North America Operations, Xerox. “Seventy-five percent of SMB sales are made through indirect channels, and this launch underscores our commitment to R&D, product delivery and channel support that will lead to the long-term success of our partners.”

New AltaLink and VersaLink lines provide new opportunities

The 12 entry (A4) and 17 workgroup (A3) devices, both color and monochrome, and with speeds up to 90 pages per minute, are all equipped with ConnectKey – a powerful combination of technology and software for small- and medium-sized businesses and workgroups in larger enterprises. With a similar interface and features and functionality across the fleet, partners can provide a more consistent user experience which translates to better sales and service margins.

The AltaLink and VersaLink product launch – the biggest in Xerox history – makes it possible for channel partners to maximize revenue opportunities by selling a full line of workplace technologies, including light production multifunction printers, managed print services (MPS) and workflow automation solutions.

Morris Business Solutions, a document technology agent, dealer and reseller with locations in North and South Carolina, has been selling Xerox workplace technology and MPS since it opened its doors 13 years ago. Through Xerox’s channel partner program, they have grown their portfolio of solutions and technology to expand into new markets, ultimately positioning them as Xerox’s fastest growing dealer nationally.

“The sky is the limit with the new ConnectKey fleet,” said Chris Morris, owner, Morris Business Solutions. “Our customers are demanding connected workplace technology that’s smart, secure, mobile and cloud-enabled. These devices give me exactly what I need to sell, and exactly what my clients need to excel.”

Availability

The 29 Xerox AltaLink and Xerox VersaLink devices are available worldwide in the second quarter.

