PacketLight Networks Rolls Out New Partner Program

By Edward Gately

News

PacketLight Networks, a provider of optical fiber networking services for carriers and enterprises, this week launched its new Channel Partner Program (CPP) for enterprise VARs and resellers.

The program is intended to expand PacketLight's footprint of bundled offerings designed to “optimize and cost-stabilize metro and DCI optical networks," according to the company. The program offers product training, customization, pre-and post-sales support, and incentivized pricing.

“We are living in a historic time for optical networking as the world has come to rely almost ubiquitously on its ability to transport high-speed data," said Koby Reshef, PacketLight's CEO. “We developed the Channel Partner Program to provide our partners with tailored marketing and support services in order to help them cope with the growing data demands outpacing infrastructure with on-demand video, streaming, social, business continuity and security requirements. Deploying CPP is to show our existing partners, and new ones, that we rely on each other for success."

The CPP has five tiers and includes:

Training designed to help partners understand customers’ complex needs for WDM (wavelength-division multiplexing) offerings, including technical and sales training

offerings, including technical and sales training Customized design blueprints: The sales support team provides network designs, and assists with technical presentations and demonstrations for new and existing customers, with the goal of bringing partners more business.

Shared leads with partners to grow their business with the company

24x7 technical support by PacketLight’s sales support team

Support for partners to increase the number of opportunities

“What makes PacketLight unique is the ease of use of their products, the aggregation of different speeds and services, and their exceptionally good interoperability with most other existing solutions," said Alexander Jeffries, CEO of Stordis, a PacketLight distributor for the EMEA region.