Oracle's NetSuite Adds 4 New Partners

PRESS RELEASE — SAN MATEO, Calif., March 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit (GBU), the industry's leading provider of cloud financials/ ERP and omnichannel commerce software suites and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oracle, today announced the addition of new partners to the NetSuite Solution Provider Program. WithumSmith+Brown, Kranz & Associates, AdaptaLogix and Phoenix Systems Group have joined the NetSuite Solution Provider Program to capitalize on the fast-growing demand for cloud ERP software. The industry leading partner program enables each solution provider to build a high margin, recurring revenue-based cloud practice and helps them provide clients with the superior business visibility, efficiency, scalability and agility possible with NetSuite. The flexibility of NetSuite's platform allows partners to uniquely build intellectual property that differentiates their offerings to better meet the needs of its clients.

Launched in 2002, the NetSuite Solution Provider Program is the industry's leading cloud channel partner program. Since its inception, NetSuite has been a leader in partner success, breaking new ground in building and executing on the leading model to make the channel successful with NetSuite. A top choice for partners who are building new cloud ERP practices or for those expanding their existing practice to meet the demand for cloud ERP, NetSuite has enabled partners to transform their business model to fully capitalize on the revenue growth opportunity of the cloud. The NetSuite Solution Provider Program delivers unprecedented benefits that include highly attractive margins and range from business planning, sales, marketing and professional services enablement, to training and education. For more information about the NetSuite Solution Provider Program, please visit www.netsuite.com/portal/partners/solution-program.shtml.

Joining the NetSuite Solution Provider Program gives each organization an advantage in serving clients who want to eliminate the inflexibility, on-going maintenance and high costs of in-house on-premise systems by turning to the cloud.

All of the new partners are building cloud ERP practices with NetSuite on the basis of strong client demand for unified, flexible cloud ERP solutions.

WithumSmith+Brown Expands Management Consulting Practice with #1 Cloud ERP

WithumSmith+Brown, PC (www.withum.com), founded in 1974, ranks in the top 30 largest public accounting and consulting firms in the country, with 14 offices and more than 800 employees. To meet the changing business needs of its customers, Withum recently expanded its management consulting practice and selected NetSuite as the ideal technology partner to serve businesses in a variety of industries including wholesale/distribution, manufacturing, nonprofit, financial services, and professional services. Withum serves clients from startup to large organizations, and NetSuite's rapid deployment and scalability make it an obvious fit. Withum's clients have long asked about cloud ERP solutions and NetSuite in particular, so the transition is an easy one. As trusted technology advisors, Withum will offer a broad-spectrum of cloud technology consulting and services, from readiness auditing to NetSuite implementation and optimization. Withum will also leverage NetSuite's flexible and agile SuiteCloud platform to provide customers with industry-specific customizations and software integrations.

"At Withum, we believe our clients need more than the traditional tax and accounting services offered by most firms today," said Jim Bourke, Partner Technology Practice Leader at Withum. "As trusted advisors to our clients, our NetSuite cloud ERP practice is a critical piece of our services offering."

Kranz & Associates Powers Tomorrow's Startup Successes with NetSuite

Kranz & Associates (www.kranzassoc.com) specializes in providing financial and administrative consulting services to early-stage venture-backed companies. As the firm's clients grow and mature, they routinely run up against the limitations of early-stage accounting systems. Moving to NetSuite is the next logical step. Kranz often serves as an accountant, accounting manager, or CFO for growth-mode companies, so the conversations about transitioning to NetSuite are born of mutual interest.

"Startup founders love having access to data on a mobile-friendly, cloud-based platform," said Bud Austin, President of Kranz & Associates. "NetSuite gives them the ability to manage expenses, revenue, and processes much better than a small business system would."

Kranz experienced quick success with NetSuite, with several clients having already transitioned to NetSuite. By working closely with joint clients at every stage of growth, Kranz and the flexibility afforded by NetSuite are combining to make it easier for venture-backed firms to successfully drive growth. "We are in tune with the needs and responsibilities of our clients, and the natural way to grow with them was through this partnership with NetSuite," Austin said.

AdaptaLogix Prescribes NetSuite ERP to High-Growth Pharma Companies

AdaptaLogix (www.adaptalogix.com) is an ERP consulting company with a very specific focus--small biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Small, growth-stage biotech and pharma companies have very particular requirements unique to the industry. They are not yet generating revenue, yet add staff and complexity over time. They must be prepared for extremely rapid expansion if a new drug or treatment clears clinical trials and reaches the market. And they often have financial reporting and regulatory requirements in multiple nations, because of the international nature of the industry. After evaluating other cloud ERP providers, AdaptaLogix selected to partner with NetSuite to develop and implement solutions for these specialty firms with tremendous upside.

"NetSuite gives our clients sophisticated financial infrastructure at an affordable price and on a quick timeline, without having to add more staff to manage software," said James Neal, AdaptaLogix Partner.

A growth-oriented pharmaceutical company with a new drug in trials can grow from just 30 employees to 500 in just a two or three year span, with a fully global sales and marketing organization and intricate relationships with contract manufacturers and distributors. Public offerings often follow not far behind.

"There are a lot of very specific needs in the pharma world, and NetSuite is very well suited to be tailored to that industry," Neal said. "NetSuite makes it possible for us to deliver a faster implementation and better solution with less risk and reduced costs."

Phoenix Systems Group Revitalizes Ecommerce Solutions with NetSuite

Phoenix Systems Group (PSG) (www.phoenixsystemsgroup.com), which has developed ERP systems for catalog and ecommerce merchants for 22 years, joined the NetSuite Solution Provider Program to transition its legacy code base and existing customers to the NetSuite cloud. After considering several ERP solutions as a new platform, PSG quickly recognized that NetSuite offers the right combination of technology, capabilities, and flexibility for modern ecommerce operations. PSG's custom capabilities, which optimize package dimensions and shipping rates, will be adapted to the SuiteCloud platform, ensuring that clients continue to receive all the benefits of the previous solution while enjoying the enhancements of a fully modern ERP solution.

"We live in a unified commerce world today, and NetSuite's comprehensive solution greatly reduces complexity for ecommerce vendors," said Jeff White, PSG president and CEO. "Because NetSuite is already a single unified system, it eliminates most of the cost and complexity associated with ecommerce, while still giving us tremendous opportunities to customize and configure for every client."

