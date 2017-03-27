This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

New Red Hat Program More Closely Links Company with Partners
By Edward Gately
March 27, 2017 - News
**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

Red Hat, the provider of open hybrid cloud technologies, Monday introduced a new partner program aimed at allowing deeper collaboration with partners focused on application platforms and emerging technologies.

Red Hat's Jon BleuerThe Red Hat Application Platform Partner Initiative, in a pilot stage with a select group of “solution-oriented consulting partners" in North America, aims to bring together organizations that “share a passion for digital transformation and the power of open source to shape the future," the company said.

“We believe open source is at the heart of digital transformation, and we are passionate about enabling our customers to succeed in their transformation efforts with open source," said John Bleuer, Red Hat’s vice president of global alliances. “We are proud to have a network of partners that shares this passion and look forward to deepening our work and relationships with them through this program."

Participating partners can work closely with Red Hat to establish a sales, marketing and delivery practice around Red Hat technologies, including Red Hat JBoss Middleware, Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Mobile Application Platform. Additional resources provided by Red Hat through the program include training and certification, and technical and customer support.

Also, Red Hat Consulting services are available to partners when working with Red Hat installed-base accounts on new projects. Red Hat Consulting provides resources and expertise across multiple facets of the business, including people, processes and technology, to “help customers maximize their investments in Red Hat technologies," the company said.

The new program initially is available to a select group of partners in North America, with the goal of expanding its availability to other North America partners and geographies over time.

