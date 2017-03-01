This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

New Pivot3 Channel Chief Worked at Ingram Micro, Acronis
By James Anderson
March 01, 2017 - News
**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in February.**

An indirect sales veteran seasoned with distributor experience is Pivot3’s new channel chief.

Pivot3's Mark MaisanoMark Maisano now serves as vice president of channel sales for the hyperconverged infrastructure solution provider. He will manage strategic partnerships and lead sales across several verticals, including financial services, health care and transportation.

Pivot3 sells 100 percent through the channel. Pivot3 CEO Ron Nash said the company’s deal registrations increased 275 percent in 2016.

“We’re excited to have Mark join Pivot3 to lead our channel program and create new paths for partner success," Nash said. “Mark will play a key role in shepherding that growth and strengthening Pivot3’s market leadership as we provide the most efficient, scalable and highest-performing HCI solution available in the channel."

Maisano has 15 years of channel experience. He most recently worked at Acronis as vice president of global distribution. He directed worldwide distribution for Sea Gate technology in 2015 and served as vice president of national solution providers for Ingram Micro. His tenure with Ingram Micro began in the early 1990s.

“Pivot3 is clearly the technology leader in hyperconverged, and with 100 percent of our products sold through the channel, we have an enormous opportunity to build sustainable, high-growth initiatives in multiple regions," Maisano said. “I’m thrilled to join the Pivot3 team and look forward to working with our broader partner ecosystem to drive mutually-beneficial business development and sales efforts."

 

