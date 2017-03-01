New Gage VP of Customer Success Comes Home

By Edward Gately

Marketing technology agency Gage has re-hired John Fox, who originally joined the company in 1999, as its first vice president of global customer success.

The move marks Fox’s return to Gage, where he led marketing and strategic campaigns for top brands including Microsoft, Sony, Best Buy, Cisco and HP. He was part of a team from Gage that received two Worldwide Best Practice awards from Microsoft — one from Bill Gates and one from Steve Ballmer.

“John brings a drive and an entrepreneurial spirit with everything he touches," said Tom Belle, Gage’s president and CEO. “In fact, it was his thought leadership in marketing and technology that eventually helped lead to the creation of our Market platform. … John has proven his abilities time and again, and we’re fortunate to have him back at Gage."

Prior to rejoining Gage, Fox most recently served as director of North American marketing communication for Kerr, part of the global portfolio of Danaher, a global Fortune 500 firm. Before that, he was client director and founder of Quiver, a full-service distributed marketing services agency.

“Gage has always had a history of combining marketing and technology in ways that world-class brands appreciate," Fox said. “Now the agency is making a strategic pivot to include both Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) as another way to accelerate positive behavior. I am thrilled to be rejoining the ranks at Gage, which has always been forward thinking and has the drive of an entrepreneurial shop. I look forward to working with the team to help our global customers reach new levels of success while allowing their customers and partners to achieve more."