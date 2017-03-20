New FatPipe SD-WAN Solution Available for AWS, Azure

By James Anderson

News

FatPipe Networks is rolling out a new SD-WAN platform.

The ninth version of the FatPipe Next Gen SD-WAN Platform offers support for Layer 2 and Layer 3 networks – something the company says will make complex routers unnecessary. The vendor claims the enabling of routed and switched topologies will help “bridge the LAN and WAN chasm."

The updated solution comes with a new configuration design that supports web-based interface, and it combines multi-line load balancing, firewall, VPN and other branch requirements.

The solution also offers “Smart DNS," which can keep local appliances functioning in case its management appliance fails.

“Our customers are geographically dispersed around the world and require a comprehensive and deep view across the entire network from branch offices to data centers. FatPipe’s Next Gen SD-WAN platform gives them more control, visibility and a simplified approach to managing and configuring their entire global network so it performs optimally," said Sanch Datta, FatPipe’s chief technology officer . “This upgrade represents a unified management approach that can be delivered as a comprehensive SDN + SD-WAN architecture – regardless of location, appliances, data-center network, routing protocols, types of applications, devices used and configurations, including private, public and hybrid cloud models – and eliminates the need for complex routers."

The offering comes in virtual versions for Amazon, Azure, VMware and other platforms.

Last summer FatPipe announced an SD-WAN integration with Avaya. FatPipe is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.