New CloudJumper Tool Eases Migration Burden

Attacking the biggest pain point in what it dubs as “ground-to-cloud" migration, CloudJumper on Tuesday announced JumpStart, an onboarding solution for managed service providers (MSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), telcos, agents, and other IT service providers that deliver workspace as a service (WaaS).

The new tool, which is free to partners, has been integrated with the vendor’s quoting system in the myCloudJumper portal. CloudJumper adds automation to tasks previously done manually and reduces migration time to hours from days or weeks, according to the vendor.

“People assume you just going to turn on a service and all this magic happens, except it doesn’t. Partners still have to do a lot work — there [are] projects involved, security, data migrations, environment rebuilds," JD Helms, president of CloudJumper, told us.

Partners who use JumpStart will find that when new clients are onboarded, data from the client’s physical computing environment is loaded into the portal. JumpStart provides orchestration of on-premises discovery, price quoting and the provisioning of complete IT workspaces in the cloud.

Some of the advanced capabilities in JumpStart include:

Core to edge environmental scan of the new WaaS customer environment to identify applications and quantify data requirements for the cloud-based workspace

Employee-specific application and data set uploads to replicate the traditional desktop environment

Ability to upload client computing content into the CloudJumper portal, allowing partners to optimize user nodes remotely

Replication of security permissions from the physical IT environment to he WaaS infrastructure to ensure data privacy and compliance

Helms confirmed that the company will still give partners a free month of service for every customer they bring on.

“That’s just in case there [are] any hiccups as there usually are just like with any other technology project," he said.

To help partners learn more about the new tool, CloudJumper will offer user group training with their account managers and also offers webinars and instructional videos. The good news is that JumpStart too is wizard-driven and very intuitive, according to the Max Pruger, chief sales officer at CloudJumper.

The initial release of JumpStart is scheduled for June.