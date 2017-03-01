Netsurion Now a Fortinet Platinum MSSP Partner

PRESS RELEASE — Netsurion today announced that it has been named a Fortinet MSSP Platinum Partner to deliver powerful managed security services to any size organization, with particular emphasis on businesses with multiple locations in the retail, hospitality, healthcare, legal, and insurance sectors. Platinum MSSPs are Fortinet experts with demonstrated proficiency, having completed stringent Platinum-level certification, training, and audit requirements to achieve Fortinet’s premier MSSP status.
Cybersecurity has become a top priority for businesses of all sizes, requiring expert management and monitoring of top-tier firewalls and constant vigilance to stay current with security policies and configurations. Achieving the optimal security benefits of any firewall requires a level of expertise that is often rare in small to mid-size and multi-location businesses. Netsurion bridges this gap by complementing Fortinet’s industry-leading cybersecurity solutions with a managed service that simplifies implementation and management, making it easy for any-size office or operation to have enterprise-class security without the cost of dedicated onsite IT staff.
“We want to provide our customers with not only the most effective managed security services but the most advanced, best-of-breed security products as well. We trust Fortinet because it always delivers security, scalability, and reliability through its firewall technology, allowing Netsurion to support a wide range of customers, regardless of size, situation, and industry,” said Kevin Watson, CEO of Netsurion. “This platinum partnership marks a renewed and deeper commitment by both companies that will allow Netsurion to continuously enhance the managed security capabilities we can offer our customers, while maintaining our strong emphasis on customer service.”
“Netsurion is an innovative, dependable and highly effective partner, offering some of the strongest managed security services available on the market today. The company’s extensive expertise and experience managing Fortinet’s Security Fabric solutions ensure that our technology can reach its full potential and deliver value to a wide range of businesses,” said Stephan Tallent, senior director, MSSPs at Fortinet. “Fortinet is proud to continue our work with Netsurion, and we look forward to the new opportunities to provide industry-leading services to defend our customers’ networks.”
Hackers are successfully infiltrating multi-location brands, franchisees, and companies of all sizes with alarming frequency. The effects on compromised companies’ financials and reputations can be devastating and unrecoverable—hurting profit and customer trust.
Multi-location businesses specifically face the challenge of securing many geographically diverse locations in an environment where IT resources and consistency in network topology are often impossible. As such, a brand’s security is only as strong as its weakest link.
Netsurion and Fortinet’s technology, scalability and ease-of-management generated by this partnership give their customers peace-of-mind that even their most remote locations are secure against hackers.
About Fortinet
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 300,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.
About Netsurion
Netsurion is a managed security service provider specializing in the protection of multi-location businesses’ information, payment systems, and Wi-Fi networks from data breaches, network outages, and ever-evolving cyberthreats. Our new service offering – SIEM-at-the-Edge – is powered by our subsidiary, EventTracker, which helps deliver comprehensive security benefits to “edge” locations that normally would not have the means to leverage such a solution. Netsurion’s award-winning remote network security services and PCI compliance solutions help keep businesses of any size secure. Any sized branch or remote office, franchise, or sole proprietor operation can use Netsurion without the costs of onsite support. The company serves the retail, hospitality, healthcare, legal, and insurance sectors.
