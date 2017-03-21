NetApp Adds CenturyLink to Unified Partner Program

"We're excited to expand our strategic alliance with NetApp as we continue building our managed services offerings to help companies achieve success with their digital transformation projects," said Terence Gleeson, vice president, Strategic Partner Alliances, CenturyLink.

"Having CenturyLink as part of the NetApp program builds upon our existing relationship," said Bill Lipsin, vice president, Global Channels, NetApp. "Joining the program should enhance CenturyLink's ability to leverage new opportunities for delivering value-added services, data center solutions and the customer support needed to thrive in today's digital transformation."

NetApp and CenturyLink have worked together for several years, and NetApp is a key storage platform in connection with CenturyLink Cloud, designed for both public and private clouds. CenturyLink customers can call (800) 237-8931 or visit www.centurylink.com to learn more about the CenturyLink's extensive NetApp-based storage offering.

About CenturyLink

