Nerdio Adds Backup, DR to IT-as-a-Service Platform

PRESS RELEASE — CHICAGO, March 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nerdio (www.getnerdio.com), a leader in ITaaS technology, announced today that customers can now take advantage of its new advanced backup and disaster recovery (BDR) module.

Nerdio can now perform backups as frequently as every hour, and automatically replicates the data at a secondary, out-of-state facility. With the Enterprise level plan, customers can also benefit from DR failover tests in just three clicks. This empowers organizations to fully test disaster recovery plans and ensure availability in the event of a critical incident.

"Whether it's the elements or human error, we know that life happens," said Vadim Vladimirskiy, founder and CEO of Nerdio. "Our new BDR module makes it incredibly easy for organizations to plan and manage their backup and disaster recovery, so as to ensure they are prepared for any of life's minor or major catastrophes."

Key aspects of Nerdio's built-in BDR can include:

Multiple Tier III data centers

Recovery Point Objective (RPO) – Never lose more than one hour of data changes

Recovery Time Objective (RTO) – Be back online within four business hours in case of a regional disaster

Up to hourly full data backups

Continuous and secure out-of-state replication

Standby DR capacity to bring up a hot-site system

"Nerdio has made everything related to managing the IT environment simpler and pain-free for us, and we're thrilled that this now includes regular, dependable backups," said Scott Fuller, CIO and Principal at HealthCheck. "We have greater peace of mind knowing that all of our critical data and information is safeguarded in case of an incident."

Nerdio's VDI-powered ITaaS platform delivers a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated IT environment, complete with unlimited virtual servers, virtual desktops, the complete Microsoft suite, security, backup and disaster recovery, and more. The NAP management layer features a centralized console for managing IT environments with an easy-to-learn easy-to-use user interface. NAP dramatically streamlines the management of IT environments, making it as simple as point-and-click.

About Nerdio

Nerdio is the complete virtual IT solution tailor-made for small-to-medium sized organizations and the MSPs supporting them. Virtual hardware, software, security, and 24/7 tech-nerd support - everything needed to run an organization, and all for a low per-user per-month price. The expertise and reliability of a comprehensive IT infrastructure at your virtual fingertips.