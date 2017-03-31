MSPAlliance, Ingram Micro Join Forces for Certification Program

By Edward Gately

News

The International Association of Cloud & Managed Service Providers (MSPAlliance) has partnered with Ingram Micro Cloud to launch a new certification program to promote best practices and improve service delivery.

MSP/Cloud Verify is an exam conducted by the MSPAlliance based on 10 objectives of the Unified Certification Standard (USC), a set of globally accepted standards and best practices designed specifically for the MSP and cloud industry. Measuring against these 10 objectives quantifies the “overall health, competency and service delivery capability of an MSP or cloud practice," according to the alliance. The USC has been created by MSPs for MSPs and is updated annually by a committee of MSP/Cloud Verified companies.

During the evaluation, the Alliance will provide MSPs and cloud providers with consulting, remediation assistance to correct identifiable problems in their practice, service delivery documentation templates and an MSP/Cloud Verify report, signed by a certified public accountant. Providers who meet all requirements will be certified and able to use the certification logo in all marketing materials.

Certification offers many advantages to providers, including simplifying the request for proposal process, as well as improving internal policies and procedures, service delivery efficiencies and documentation, according to the Alliance. The program also provides greater transparency and assurance, which “is important for providers servicing regulated markets, such as health care and pharmaceuticals where compliance is critical," it said.

“Partnering with MSPAlliance on this initiative can help MSPs of all sizes improve their service delivery, regardless of location," said Peter Stridh, Ingram Micro’s head of global cloud strategy. “The MSP/Cloud Verify Certification Program will be promoted among the Ingram Micro global partner community so our customers can be assured of consistent, high quality service delivery from our participating channel partners."

For more information on the MSP/Cloud Verify program, visit www.mspcertification.com.