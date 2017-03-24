This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

MetTel Lands Ingram Micro, DataXoom Alumnus
By James Anderson
March 24, 2017 - News
**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in February.**

MetTel is building its partner presence on the West Coast with the hiring of a channel veteran.

MetTel's Bryan HagedonBryan Hagedon will oversee the expansion of MetTel’s channel in the western U.S. He will recruit master agents, MSPs and VARs for the digital communications solutions provider.

"Bryan expands our high-touch presence to the West Coast. Through Bryan and our team behind him, agents should expect to take advantage of the resources our operational and sales support structure bring to bear on their behalf," said Dave Mitchell, MetTel’s vice president of channel sales. "We enable partners to focus on new revenue-generation opportunities while MetTel takes on much of the heavy lifting in both the sales and support roles."

The Southern California-based Hagedon most recently worked as vice president of channel and partner development for DataXoom. He served as Ingram Micro’s head of mobility solutions division from 2012 to 2014 and spent three years leading sales and distribution for Cricket Communications. He also spent nine years as principal for Manitou Passage, a consulting practice.

MetTel said his mobility experience with Ingram Micro will add to the support he offers to partners.

"I'm thrilled to join MetTel during a period of accelerating growth," Hagedon said. "The company has deep roots as a member of the channel and is providing proven solution bundles in mobility, Internet of Things, health care, and cloud services among other categories."

MetTel offers services that range from voice, mobility and managed IT to IoT. The company recently boasted that its SD-WAN practice is growing at an accelerating rate.

