MegaPath Tailors New SD-WAN Packages to SMBs, Enterprises
By James Anderson
March 01, 2017 - News
Comments

MegaPath is rolling out two new solutions for software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN).

SD-WAN Pro and SD-WAN Enterprise are geared toward SMB and enterprise customers, respectively.

MegaPath's Dan Foster“As businesses continue to increase their reliance on the cloud, they are turning to SD-WAN technology to maximize application performance and eliminate downtime for maximum productivity," said Dan Foster, president of business markets for MegaPath. “MegaPath uniquely takes a best-of-breed, multi-vendor approach to SD-WAN, giving smaller businesses a low-cost entry point to this popular, private networking technology, while giving distributed organizations access to the industry’s most comprehensive SD-WAN feature set."

Both solutions offer Internet Protocol Security VPN, application performance monitoring, load balancing and failover — and the option of managed Wi-Fi. The “Pro" package is aimed at “supporting a private network at the branch level," while the “Enterprise Package" helps with multi-location networking.

Arnaud Gautier, MegaPath’s chief marketing officer, said the fully managed service comes with design engineering, project management and white-glove support.

“SD-WAN supports more economical broadband circuits than MPLS without sacrificing real-time application performance, like voice and video," Gautier said. “Unlike other providers, MegaPath offers the flexibility to deliver SD-WAN 'over the top,' or over our carrier-agnostic WAN connections. All services may be combined with our business VoIP, UCaaS, Wi-Fi and security services."

The enterprise version also provides application failover, bi-directional priority routing and bandwidth aggregation. MegaPath said its SD-WAN packages start at $57 per month.

MegaPath announced in February that it would partner with VeloCloud and add to its stable of SD-WAN vendors.

