LookingGlass Debuts New Partner Portal

PRESS RELEASE — Reston, Va. – March 14, 2017 – LookingGlass™ Cyber Solutions, a leader in threat intelligence-driven security, today announced the launch of their Cyber Guardian Network Partner Portal. The portal is an easy-to-use, protected resource that grants LookingGlass partners round-the-clock access to sales and technical enablement with the ultimate goal of increasing partner productivity and expanding their business.

Designed with partner input, the Cyber Guardian Network Partner Portal delivers automated deal registration with a quick response, instant co-branded marketing collateral including partner logo and contact information along with tips to prepare sales teams for customer opportunities. The portal also includes a customizable partner locator that can be used to promote each partners’ offerings and brand, guiding customers who are looking for threat intelligence solutions and services directly to what’s most appropriate for their needs.

“Threat intelligence is the next frontier for security-minded partners who have historically sold cybersecurity solutions that protect the datacenter and infrastructure,” said Pete Agresta, LookingGlass Chief Revenue Officer. "We created our intuitive, flexible and accessible portal to help our partners complete daily tasks that expedite marketing, sales and technical efforts."

"The LookingGlass Cyber Guardian Network was designed to provide our partners with unmatched investment protection, sales enablement and responsiveness,” said Laurie Potratz, Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances at LookingGlass. “The partner portal is reflective of this mission, and ensures that our partners have the best tools possible to execute sales and differentiate themselves in advanced cybersecurity offerings."

Threat intelligence services provided by LookingGlass Solution Providers and MSSPs include executive and vendor threat assessments, response and take-down, investigations and analysis, and brand protection. LookingGlass is always looking to add high quality partners for the Cyber Guardian Network. For more information, please visit: https://partners.lookingglasscyber.com.

About LookingGlass Cyber Solutions

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions delivers unified threat protection against sophisticated cyber attacks to global enterprises and government agencies by operationalizing threat intelligence across its end-to-end portfolio. Scalable threat intelligence platforms and network-based threat response products consume our machine-readable data feeds to provide comprehensive threat-driven security. Augmenting the solutions portfolio is a worldwide team of security analysts who continuously enrich our data feeds and provide customers unprecedented understanding and response capability into cyber, physical and 3rd party risks. Prioritized, relevant and timely insights enable customers to take action on threat intelligence across the different stages of the attack life cycle. Learn more at https://www.lookingglasscyber.com/.