Jabra Names New Director of Channel Sales

By Edward Gately

News

Jabra has appointed Matthew Lombardi, previously with Kodak/Alaris, as its director of channel sales.

Lombardi will oversee Jabra’s West Coast channel team, responsible for driving growth with the company’s national and regional partners. He will report to Barb Huelskamp, who recently was appointed as vice president of channel sales.

Jabra develops, manufactures and markets wireless and corded headsets for mobile phone users, contact centers and office-based users.

“After our recent reorganization, Jabra is more focused than ever on aligning our sales goals and expanding our channel presence across North America," Huelskamp said. “Matt’s deep industry expertise and business-planning acumen will be a great asset for both our channel managers and partners. Together with Bob Knepp, who heads our East Coast channel team, our partner community now has a deep bench to tap for strategy and support as they continue to grow their businesses."

Most recently, Lombardi was director of channel sales at Kodak/Alaris, where he drove revenue by improving the performance of distributors and resellers for technology-based equipment, software and services across the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and Africa. Before that, he was worldwide distribution manager at Bowe Bell + Howell.

“Jabra has a talented partner community and I look forward to working with them," Lombardi said. “What’s particularly exciting about this opportunity for me is the chance to bring my passion for channel management, relationship building and continuous process improvement to an innovative and forward-thinking organization that cares deeply about its channel ecosystem."