Intelisys Taps Former Level 3 Channel Manager for Its West Region

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in February.**

Intelisys, the master agent that's now a ScanSource company, has appointed Brian Hou, formerly with Level 3 Communications, as senior manager of strategic partner development in the West Region.

A 10-year telecom industry veteran with more than 20 years of sales experience, Hou will support sales partners in Northern California and Northern Nevada. He will report to J.R. Cook, senior vice president of the West Region.

Most recently, Hou held a national channel manager position at Level 3 for two years, which was preceded by his six-year role as senior channel manager with tw telecom.

“We are committed to increasing support for our sales partners in the West region as they undergo tremendous growth," Cook said. “Brian has built a trusted brand reputation in the channel through his exceptional support and willingness to go the extra mile for the partner community. His passion for supporting sales partners, identifying new ways to help them grow their businesses, and driving resolutions makes him the perfect fit for Intelisys. As our partner community is poised to take advantage of the convergence between the IT and telecom channels, Brian’s strategic support will further bolster the growth of the Intelisys community."

Hou’s effective business-leadership skills and sales acumen provide increased value to Intelisys sales partners in the West, the company said.

“I am proud to be working with the industry’s top-producing sales partners, and I am excited for the opportunity not only to provide strategic support to our most tenured partners, but to establish new partnerships with top performers," Hou said. “I understand the challenges sales partners face as they build successful cloud practices. I’ve worked in sales for over 20 years, and on the carrier side for the last 10, where you are limited to offering what the carrier has to offer. Through Intelisys’ extensive supplier partner portfolio, I can now offer my sales partners the best solutions for their customers."