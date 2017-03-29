Intelisys: LAM Technology Is 9th Platinum Partner

By Edward Gately

News

Intelisys announced Wednesday that LAM Technology is the ninth sales partner to achieve Platinum Partner status in the master agent's channel program.

To commemorate the accomplishment, Jay Bradley, Intelisys’ president, presented LAM with a trip for four to anywhere in the world — all expenses paid.

Intelisys customarily awards Platinum Partners with a trip for two, but Brandon Smith, Intelisys’ vice president of partner sales and business development in the Central Region, played a key role in upping the stakes.

“I issued a special challenge: If LAM Technology doubled down on growing [its] business, I would double-down the trip," Smith said. “I was blown away by how LAM stepped up to this challenge. They have been an essential part of the tremendous growth we are experiencing in the Central region, and I am thrilled to witness their success and be here to celebrate this significant milestone."

An Intelisys sales partner since 2008, LAM is a cloud and telecommunications agency and consulting firm that provides carrier-agnostic services to meet individual customer requirements. The company specializes in cloud, WAN, colocation, mobility, integration/deployment, VoIP and UC.

“As lifelong friends and business partners, [LAM President] Jim [Suss] and I have built LAM Technology on a foundation of hard work and commitment to the success of our employees and our clients," said Link Moore, LAM’s CEO. “We see so many important similarities with Intelisys, echoed within the core values and cultures of both companies."

LAM is known for a balanced focus of reducing overall expenses while improving network and telecommunication performance, Intelisys said.

“It is a rare occasion to come across an organization that has inspired me in the way that LAM Technology has," said Mike McKenney, Intelisys’ vice president of supplier sales. “LAM embodies so many of Intelisys’ core values like consistency, integrity, a principled and value-based culture — they are truly an inspiration, and we are honored to be their partner."