Intacct Tops 100 VARs in Partner Program

News

PRESS RELEASE — SAN JOSE, Calif. – March 2, 2017 – Intacct, the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud ERP software, today announced the addition of several new business partners to its channel program. Intacct now has 100 value-added resellers (VARs) in the program, including several recent additions that appear on one or more of the industry’s Top Firms lists: BrainSell, e2b teknologies, Stambaugh Ness, and The TM Group. In addition, Cohn Reznick, a Top 10 accounting firm, has also joined the Intacct Partner Program as a VAR.

Over the past six years, Intacct has steadily grown its channel program into the envy of the industry. CRN has consistently awarded the Intacct Partner Program a 5-Star Rating and no other cloud ERP vendor has more partners that appear on the annual Top 100 VARs lists. With the new additions, Intacct now boasts 29 partners on the most recent Accounting Today VAR 100 list, 27 partners on Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs list, and 26 partners on Bob Scott’s VAR Stars list.

As an increasing number of companies look to move their financial applications to the cloud, Intacct has been the go-to choice for traditional Microsoft and Sage partners looking to add a modern, cloud ERP solution to their portfolio to meet this growing demand. In fact, Intacct has added 40 new partners to its program since January 1, 2016.

“As we pass the sixth anniversary of the launch of the Intacct Partner Program, we have never seen higher levels of interest from the partner community to work with Intacct,” said Taylor Macdonald, SVP of Channel Sales at Intacct. “Even with our rapid growth, Intacct remains very selective in which firms it adds to the program – taking in only about 1 out of every 6 that apply.”

“I’ve been on the other side of things and understand what it takes to build a successful technology consulting firm,” continued Macdonald. “We’ve built our program in a way that gives partners every opportunity to succeed. Unlike other vendors, who typically take any firm willing to sign up – including taking dozens of firms targeting the same geographic area – we are very selective in the firms we work with to ensure our partners can be successful. We want firms that are committed to the cloud, ones that can deliver the high levels of satisfaction our customers expect, and ones that fit the vertical and geographic needs of our target customers.”

Intacct’s channel partners have played a critical role in the growth of the company. Last quarter, for example, Intacct grew new customer bookings by more than 45% over the same period a year earlier. Nearly half of those new customers came in through channel partners.

Learn more about the Intacct Partner Program.