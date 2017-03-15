Ingram Micro Offers Vertical Market Security Blueprints

By Lynn Haber

News

Ingram Micro is adding "Security Blueprints" to help partners who focus on vertical markets such as education, health care, legal/finance and retail. Blueprints are accessible via Virtual Live Expo – introduced in October – the distributor’s online learning environment for channel partners specializing in verticals.

Virtual Live Expo is a 24/7/365 learning center that’s free to the distributor’s partners and offers best practices for sales, marketing and technology deployments, industry-specific content and marketing collateral.

There are four Security Blueprints that Ingram Micro is offering for free.

The Security Blueprints provide a consolidated view of high value insights on market-specific business planning strategies and tactics including demand drivers, challenges and sales opportunities within each vertical. Also included in the e-blueprints are market-ready, solution-specific qualifying questions, as well as digital whiteboard designs that demonstrate real-world security architecture, speed learning, and accelerate the sales cycle, according to Ingram Micro.

These latest offerings add to the existing Technology Solution Blueprints, such as Mobility Blueprints, for vertical market-focused partners. Expect to see a cloud-focused series of Blueprints added to the Technology Solution Blueprints in April at Ingram Micro’s Cloud Summit.

“Vertical markets are primed for managed IT and professional services, and the time is now for channel partners to build and expand upon their IT security expertise and market specializations," said Tom Blankenhorn, senior director, Ingram Micro U.S. “Our Vertical Expo Live gives channel partners a distinct business advantage, offering them anytime access to in-depth information about the market drivers, technology needs, trends and happenings impacting high-opportunity verticals. Our Technology Solutions Blueprints serve as business-building guides channel partners want and can depend on to help scale and enhance their business[es] around specific technology solutions and vertical markets," he added.

The distributor has plans to add more Technology Blueprints over time.