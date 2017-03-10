Ingram Micro Cloud Referral Program Expands Worldwide

By Lynn Haber

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

Ingram Micro is announcing the global availability of the Ingram Micro Cloud Referral Program, launched in April 2016. The distributor is touting the program as an onramp for Microsoft Advisor partners to continue earning commissions on existing Microsoft Office 365 Advisor subscriptions.

Microsoft cut the cord on the Advisor program last September, slowing the flow of commissions to a Microsoft Partner of Record (POR) until July 2017. The vendor’s strategy is to encourage partners to migrate to its Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program announced at Microsoft’s Worldwide Partner Conference (WPC) 2014.

According to Ingram Micro, its Cloud Referral Program enables current Advisor partners to continue earning commissions on existing Microsoft Office 365 Advisor subscriptions, while also having the opportunity to sell net-new Office 365 subscriptions through Ingram Micro with the same level of commitment they had via the Office 365 Advisor Program.

“Designed for partners looking for quick and seamless entry into the cloud services market, recurring revenue streams, or a way to establish a Microsoft Cloud practice without the financial investment, the Ingram Micro Cloud Referral Program delivers the expertise, resources and tools to convert existing website traffic into cloud sales," said Nimesh Dave, executive vice president, Global Cloud, Ingram Micro.

The Cloud Referral Program is for partners who aren't interested in the implementation, service delivery and invoicing of cloud offerings. The program is suitable for, say, someone in consulting, or a telco selling something complementary to cloud. They don't have the skills or want to invest in the skills to sell cloud — and that’s where Ingram Micro steps in to do the fulfillment. The partner makes a referral and Ingram Micro does the work on behalf of the partner and pays them a referral commission.

Global expansion of Ingram’s Cloud Referral Program now includes: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K., and the U.S.