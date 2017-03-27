Ingram Micro Cloud Adds Azure, New Hosting Services to Odin

News

RUST, Germany – March 27, 2017. Ingram Micro Inc. today announced that the new release of Odin Automation Essentials, a preconfigured service automation platform, will include significant new capabilities for hosting service providers, enabling them to easily and cost-effectively bring a broader range of higher-margin services to market faster using a single, scalable platform.

Delivering a highly customizable and flexible infrastructure, the new release of Odin Automation Essentials empowers service providers to proactively build and deliver a strong cloud and hosting service portfolio. The enhanced platform provides additional revenue-generating opportunities through bundling Microsoft cloud services, domain registration, as well as shared and virtual private server (VPS) hosting services with a provider’s own professional services.

“Service providers face ongoing product and service commoditization in an increasingly competitive marketplace,” said Nimesh Davé, EVP, Global Cloud, Ingram Micro. “The upcoming release of Odin Automation Essentials makes it much easier for service providers to sell, deliver and administer differentiating, higher-margin cloud and hosted services within a single platform, utilizing one interface.”

Historically, service providers spent days or weeks trying to purchase, resell and deliver cloud services while agents had to establish various contractual relationships, design provisioning and management processes, and integrate third-party billing, payment and support systems. Odin Automation Essentials eliminates all these time-consuming tasks so providers can install and deploy a comprehensive and scalable automation platform with a powerful online, integrated storefront in just a few hours.

Odin Automation Essentials includes Microsoft cloud services like Azure, Office 365, Dynamics 365, Enterprise Mobility Suite and Windows 10 Enterprise licenses ready for sale, out of the box, using existing contracts. The most popular shared hosting and VPS hosting plans are also included, empowering hosters to differentiate their offerings and bundle services for greater cross-sell potential. Other capabilities include fully automated order intake, billing and invoicing, payment processing, configuration and provisioning modules.

Key enhancements include:

Microsoft Azure : Via Microsoft Azure, service providers can offer Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions even if they do not have the capital, space and resources to own and maintain their own servers

: Via Microsoft Azure, service providers can offer Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions even if they do not have the capital, space and resources to own and maintain their own servers WebHosting Plesk Module : Using the latest stock version of Plesk Onyx and 12.5 on Windows and Linux, service providers can sell WordPress hosting plans and feature-rich web and email shared hosting services

: Using the latest stock version of Plesk Onyx and 12.5 on Windows and Linux, service providers can sell WordPress hosting plans and feature-rich web and email shared hosting services Cloud Infrastructure: Leveraging the latest technologies like Virtuozzo 7, service providers can offer VPS hosting-like containers and virtual machines to customers that demand dedicated server resources or need greater flexibility

The new hosting services are also available in ...