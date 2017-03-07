HPE to Shell Out $1 Billion for Nimble Storage

By Lynn Haber

News

**Editor's Note: Please click here for a recap of the biggest channel-impacting mergers in January.**

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), in shape-shifting mode ever since HP split into two companies back in 2015, on Tuesday announced its intentions to acquire predictive all-flash and hybrid-flash storage solution vendor Nimble Storage for about $1 billion.

In January, HPE made a $650 million bid to purchase hyperconverged vendor SimpliVity.

According to HPE, Nimble’s portfolio of predictive flash products for the small and medium-size business (SMB) market complements HPE’s scalable, midrange to high-end 3PAR solutions and MSA products, positioning the company to provide storage to business customers across the board.

“Nimble Storage’s portfolio complements and strengthens our current 3PAR products in the high-growth flash storage market and will help us deliver on our vision of making hybrid IT simple for our customers," Meg Whitman, president and CEO, HPE, said in a statement. “And, this acquisition is exactly aligned with the strategy and capital allocation approach we’ve laid out. We remain focused on high-growth and higher-margin segments of the market."

HPE also plans to incorporate Nimble’s InfoSight Predictive Analytics platform across its storage portfolio.

Antonio Neri, executive vice president and general manager for the Enterprise Group at HPE, noted in a blog that InfoSight is a key element of HPE’s product road map.

“InfoSight’s ability to monitor customer deployed infrastructure from the cloud, apply machine learning and predictive analytics to radically simplify operations and deliver a transformed support experience, is a key differentiator in the storage market."

What to expect from a combined HPE and Nimble portfolio:

The ability to seamlessly move data and replicate across hybrid flash and all-flash storage to meet unpredictable IT demands

Integrated data protection with application aware snapshots, encryption, replication and integration with leading independent software vendors

Effortless management of storage volumes along with data compaction to reduce capacity costs

Predictive support automation to anticipate and prevent most problems and solve remaining issues in a matter of minutes

Quality-of-service controls and full-stack analytics to ensure predictable performance in hybrid IT deployments

Increased dedicated sales specialist support

A future-proofed technology platform with a road map to support next-generation storage

IDC noted in 2016 that revenue growth in the all-flash array (AFA) space has continued to outperform expectations as customers are rapidly transitioning from ...