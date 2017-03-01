Honeywell Enhances Performance Partner Program in North America

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

Honeywell has launched its 2017 Performance Partner Program in North America with new features for partners at all levels.

New features include: a Platinum Elite tier to recognize the most loyal partners that have a high degree of commitment and who consistently achieve a high level of sales growth; growth incentive rebates for Platinum and Platinum Elite partners for demonstrating growth throughout the year; and a loyalty rewards program for partners at all levels to reward performing sales representatives and teams.

Also new are a “rising star" program to reward and recognize growing partners throughout the year; and new tools including an enhanced price book, an improved partner website and partner-performance dashboards.

Lori Haggart, Honeywell’s channel marketing leader, tells Channel Partners the company constantly evaluates the program throughout the year so that “we are aligned with market changes and are identifying areas to better serve our partners." Partners sell Honeywell’s portfolio of mobile computers, barcode scanners, printers, print media and voice-directed offerings.

“We look at areas where we can drive an enhanced partner experience, additional opportunities for partners to drive growth and better engagement with Honeywell teams and partner teams," she said. “We solicit voice-of-customer throughout the year from our partner base to help drive changes to our partner program. We use surveys and host Partner Advisory Council meetings to get feedback and direction on how to strategically focus for the coming year and beyond. This helps shape how we move forward implementing key changes and enhancements to drive loyalty, demand and mutual growth."

With increasing pressure on channel margins and consolidation in the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market, Honeywell is focused on addressing these issues that partners have been facing, Haggart said.

“Not only does Honeywell’s continually expanding portfolio allow partners to extend the depth and breadth of their customer offering to give them more opportunities to grow, we are more focused than ever on delivering equitable discounts and incentives to the Honeywell channel," she said. “The partner program is at the core of our engagement and go to market with channel partners. It is an integral part of the Honeywell channel strategy. Our strong and loyal partner network is the cornerstone of our success in the market, and we are continuing to invest in the channel as demonstrated by the recent enhancements which provide the most equitable discounts and incentives Honeywell has ever provided."