FireMon IDs Best Partners from 2016

PRESS RELEASE — OVERLAND PARK, KS and DALLAS, TX – March 24, 2017 – Leading Intelligent Security Management firm, FireMon, today announced the recipients of its 2016 Partner of the Year awards. Participating in the Ignite Partner Program, these channel partners achieved top sales numbers for FireMon in their respective regions. Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales & Operations, Kurt Mills, recognized the partners during the RSA Conference held in San Francisco in February.

The top award, Worldwide Partner of the Year, went to Forsythe, a first-time recipient of the honor. Forsythe also took home North American Partner of the Year.

2016 FireMon Ignite Partner Awards

Worldwide Partner of the Year – Forsythe

North America Partner of the Year – Forsythe

Latin America Partner of the Year – Agility Networks

EMEA Partner of the Year - Aditinet

APAC Partner of the Year - NetCore

More than 90% of bookings come through resellers enrolled in the FireMon Ignite Partner Program. The program is designed to be mutually beneficial, generating awareness, driving new sales opportunities and ultimately delivering new and innovative solutions to customers.

“We are pleased to receive FireMon's LATAM recognition. The partnership between Agility and FireMon has added to our security solutions portfolio a suite of management products that provide control of highly complex security and network environments and has reinforced our position as a trusted cyber security advisor to our customers,” said Claudio Endo, CTO of Agility Networks.

“Our partners have always been and will continue to be critical to FireMon’s success,” said Mills. “This year, we’re getting even more focused on those who have joined our Ignite Partner Program to build our strategic relationships and provide more training and enablement, so together we can introduce FireMon’s Intelligent Security Management solutions to more customers around the world.”

ABOUT FIREMON

FireMon is the No.1 provider of Intelligent Security Management solutions worldwide, combining advanced benchmarking, simulation, and analysis to deliver next generation security intelligence. Since creating the first-ever network security management solution 15 years ago, FireMon solutions have continued to deliver visibility into and control over complex network security infrastructure, policies, and risk to over 1,500 customers around the world.

Using the FireMon Intelligent Security Management platform, today’s leading enterprise organizations, government agencies, and managed security providers have dramatically improved effectiveness of network defenses, accelerating business agility optimizing return on investment. For more information or a free 30-day trial, visit www.firemon.com.