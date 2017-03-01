enSilo Unveils First Partner Program, Appoints New Channel Chief

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in February or here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

Endpoint security provider enSilo has launched a global partner program and appointed Chris Marra, formerly with Dell and Symantec, as director of channel sales.

Twenty-one resellers, nine of which are based in the United States, have signed on for enSilo's new channel program — its first. The company plans to expand its program by 400 percent internationally in 2017.

Marra tells Channel Partners rapid growth prompted the need for the program. He brings to enSilo more than 15 years of security industry experience in sales and management roles at Symantec, Dell, Tripwire, BAE Systems and Fortinet.

“Within one year of initiating sales, the company sold to Fortune 500s, enterprises and SMBs, and partnered with managed security service providers (MSSPs)," he said. “Sales momentum continues to grow rapidly and enSilo must address the rising demands with the launch of its global channel program. The reason the market is so excited about enSilo is because the platform redefines endpoint security. In fact, enSilo is the only endpoint security provider capable of preventing the consequences of an attack when hosts are already compromised. Since the enSilo platform generates only one alert per one live threat, MSSPs recommend the enSilo platform to eliminate the constant alert chase."

enSilo's channel program features several business models, including pure reseller partnering to offer the enSilo platform, as well as VARs that provide security architecture, process and other services such as risk assessments and management. enSilo offers its reseller partners ongoing training and webinars, and mutual marketing campaigns, as well as around-the-clock deployment assistance and ongoing premium support models.

The company also works with MSSPs to deliver enSilo as a turnkey service to their customers.

“enSilo is cherry-picking select, exclusive VARs, those with a security focus and background," Marra said. “The reason is that on one hand, we respect the value they bring to the table and their dedicated customer service. On the other hand, we provide these partners with security expertise and training. We believe that development is two-sided and we bring that growth to both the partners and enSilo."

“Hoteliers and retailers are suffering on two fronts," said David Durko, CEO of Security Validation, an enSilo partner. “First, attackers have been heavily targeting POS systems over the past few years. Second, retailers are suspending their POS devices on any suspected attack leading to direct revenue loss. Our customers were demanding a single endpoint solution that does not just prevent attacks from compromising devices, but also protects the data in real time in case of an active threat residing on the device. These customers are also demanding that systems continue working as usual during the investigation and remediation of attacks."