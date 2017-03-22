Digium Names Global Pinnacle Partner Award Winners

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our recent list of "Top Partners: The Best of the Best," featuring channel partners recognized by numerous companies in the industry.**

Digium on Wednesday announced its annual Pinnacle Partner award winners based on their annual sales from 2016, and “commitment to excellent customer satisfaction."

The winners “consistently put their customers first, while successfully growing revenues" with the implementation and delivery of Digium's Switchvox business communications offerings, Switchvox Cloud (hosted services), and Asterisk custom communications services, according to the company. Partners are certified to sell Switchvox UC on-premises and cloud services, SIP trunking, IP desktop phones, gateways and telephony cards.

“It is rewarding to celebrate the success of these top partners who have shown such commitment to our joint success," said Steve Harvey, Digium’s vice president of worldwide sales and service. “They are some of the most innovative partners in the VoIP market today. We have attracted some of the best and brightest to bring our products to market around the world. Together, we are delivering Switchvox UC and Asterisk custom solutions for customers who want the best value for their business phone systems."

The awards were presented to partners in the following categories:

The 2017 Pinnacle Partner award winners:

Akuity - Auburn, MA

BEMA Information Technologies - Houston, TX

Chromis Technology - Tempe, AZ

Dauphin Datacom - Harrisburg, PA

Creative Solutions of SC - Summerville, SC

Dynamic Solutions Group - Palm Harbor, FL

Emergent Networks - Edina, MN

Ferrum Technology Services - Elgin, IL

Freeway Communications - South Pasadena, CA

River Networks - Indianapolis, IN

KME Systems - Lake Forest, CA

LeBlanc Communications Group - Redding, CT

Line 1 Partners - Maple Grove, MN

Logista - Pinson, AL

Max-IS - Altamonte Springs, FL

Midwest Telecom Consulting - Cincinnati, OH

Munger Technical Services - Milwaukee, WI

Network Services & Support - Huntsville, AL

Networks - Windsor Heights, IA

PhoneGuys Voice & Data Systems - Huntington Beach, CA

Telecommunications Resource Management - Raleigh, NC

Teledynamic Communications - Hayward, CA

The Fulcrum Group - Ft. Worth, TX

TRACI.net - Deerfield Beach, FL

Voneto - King of Prussia, PA

The Partner of the Year for each of the regions:

(continued on next page)