Digital Shadows Hires Solera, Cisco Vet as New VP

By Edward Gately

News

External digital risk-management firm Digital Shadows has appointed Alex Seton as vice president of business and corporate development.

He's tasked with promoting the companies services through an “innovative partner ecosystem, investment and go-to-market approach," according to the company. Seton will drive Digital Shadows’ global business-development strategy and strategic partnerships to further provide digital risk management to customers.

“We are delighted to welcome Alex to join the Digital Shadows family and help us build a world-class global business-development strategy to further protect customers around the globe with our unique offering and further accelerate our market penetration," said Alastair Paterson, Digital Shadows’ CEO and co-founder. “I am confident he will help us to drive the buildout of a robust global partner ecosystem by developing industry differentiating technology partnerships and global strategic commercial partnerships."

Seton served as founding vice president of business development, channels and strategic alliances at Solera Networks. He also served as vice president of corporate development at Blue Coat Systems, and held executive roles at Cisco, LANDesk and Novell.

Digital Shadows finished 2016 with its third consecutive year of triple-digit revenue growth, and experienced customer expansion in both the United States and Europe, across verticals such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, retail and technology. The company expanded rapidly, reaching 100 employees in the second half of 2016, and opening a new office in Dallas to add to the sites in San Francisco and London.