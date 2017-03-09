Datto Rolls Out New Partner Program With New Tiered Model, Marketing Automation Platform

By Edward Gately

Datto Thursday launched its new Global Partner Program for MSPs with more training, education and resources, and new tiers based on monthly recurring revenue.

The new program includes business planning, commercial and technical education sessions, enhanced training and onboarding best practices, as well as access to Datto’s business continuity, disaster recovery and managed networking offerings. The structure benchmarks partners by monthly recurring revenue in four new tiers: Business, Professional, Enterprise and Blue.

Sue MacGregor, Datto’s director of partner marketing, tells Channel Partners her company has experienced “tremendous growth due to our amazing partners" and essentially outgrew the previous program.

“With 6,000 partners globally, we needed a program that could scale and offer the right benefits to our partners in addition to incentivizing Datto's partners," she said. “In the previous partner program, partners were tiered based on cloud storage. Datto is more than a cloud storage company so we needed to set new parameters with new tiers based on monthly recurring revenue. With the new tiers in place, partners have more opportunities to grow with us and strive to grow through the tiers. Based on feedback from our MSP community, the new tiered model makes more sense for our business."

One of the key benefits is access to MarketNow, a marketing automation platform that is free to all Datto partners in the program, MacGregor said.

“Many of our partners struggle with marketing and lead generation, and now they have pre-built campaigns, co-branded collateral, social media content and more all at their fingertips," she said. “MarketNow is a super example of providing our partners with a solution to one of their biggest challenges — lead generation — through the new partner program."

Other program highlights include benchmark analysis to help partners identify business growth opportunities compared to Datto's top performers, and discounted device programs for internal use or demonstrations.

“Recently Datto acquired a company called Open Mesh in the networking space, so in addition to updates to our business continuity and disaster recovery offerings, Datto partners can expect managed networking solutions which they can now provide to their customers," MacGregor said. “Datto's MSPs will have more market opportunities with the Datto networking product line."

“Our partnership with Datto is about more than technology solutions," said Joseph Cichowski, vice president of marketing for Ash Creek, a Datto partner. “From day one, Datto has enabled Ash Creek to grow our business. Now, with access to the MarketNow platform, we’ll have a marketing automation tool right at our fingertips to empower us to do even more. Ash Creek was consulted in the vendor evaluation process for this exciting new marketing platform, and we appreciate that Datto invests so heavily in its partners’ success."