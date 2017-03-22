Datto Hires New CISO to Support MSPs

PRESS RELEASE — NORWALK, CONNECTICUT – (March 22, 2017) – Datto, Inc., the leading provider of total data protection solutions for businesses around the world, today announced the hiring of Ryan Weeks as Chief Information Security Officer. Weeks will drive the company’s information security initiatives to ensure that the company’s products continuously meet the demanding challenges of Datto’s Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their customers. He will also be responsible for continuing to develop and maintain the company’s security program roadmap and extending partnerships with MSPs. Weeks will report to Robert Gibbons, Chief Technology Officer.

“Datto strives to exceed the expectations that we jointly set with all of our MSPs, and our data protection technologies are unparalleled in safeguarding essential business data from evolving cyber-threats,” stated Gibbons. “Ryan brings a comprehensive skillset and proven success record that will play a critical role in helping Datto ensure the security of its core products, to deliver the highest standards for our partners.”

According to a recent study commissioned by Babson College, nearly 80 percent of small companies recognize the importance of technology as a means for growing their business and more than 40 percent feel ill-prepared, or have fell victim to, cyber-attacks.1

“Datto is laser-focused on helping MSPs serve the business continuity, disaster recovery and networking needs of their small-to-medium business customers,” stated Weeks. “I’m eager to build upon Datto’s vision to ensure our solutions provide the level of protection our MSP partners demand and to minimize IT risks for their customers through a pre-emptive, proactive approach.”

Prior to joining Datto, Weeks served as Vice President and Associate Director at FactSet Research Systems, a provider of financial data and analytic applications for investment management and investment banking professionals. Weeks served in a blended management and technical capacity in the security infrastructure and assurance department. He successfully managed the company’s information security program, designed to protect data provided by the world’s largest financial institutions. Weeks also served as a security consultant at Ajilon Consulting. A graduate of Northeastern University, Weeks earned a Master’s degree in information assurance.

About Datto

Datto protects business data and provides secure connectivity for tens of thousands of the world's fastest growing companies. Datto's Total Data Protection solutions deliver uninterrupted access to business data on site, in transit and in the cloud. Thousands of IT service providers globally rely on Datto's combination of pioneering technology and dedicated services to ensure businesses are always on, no matter what. Datto is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut and has offices in Rochester, Boston, Portland, Toronto, London, Singapore and Sydney.