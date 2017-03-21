CoreDial Provides Multi-Switch, Carrier-Grade UCaaS Platform for the Channel

By Edward Gately

CoreDial has added BroadSoft’s BroadWorks call-control services to its SwitchConnex platform, allowing its channel partner community to sell to a wider range of customers.

CoreDial now offers a multi-switch and carrier-grade software platform that supports both Asterisk and BroadWorks, allowing partners to support any type of customer, including small businesses to large multi-site enterprises, according to the company.

Caitlin Clark-Zigmond, CoreDial’s vice president of product management, tells Channel Partners that BroadWorks allows CoreDial partners to “sell upmarket, and to a wider range of customers that have multi-locations, or have specific vertical requirements."

“Features such as the reception console allow businesses to manage resources across multiple locations, which is an example of a feature in high demand," she said. “Partners have been facing some barriers with being able to sell upmarket. With the addition of BroadWorks, CoreDial partners can now offer options to their customers, and a more diverse set of feature packages to customers of all sizes. Ultimately this enables the channel to win more deals, deliver better and more reliable services, and realize higher profit margins."

More than 40 percent of hosted PBX seats globally are on the BroadWorks platform, and more than 800 service providers globally have deployed BroadWorks. The software is now available to all CoreDial partners on the SwitchConnex platform.

“Currently, less than 20 percent of businesses have moved from premise-based communications to the cloud," Clark-Zigmond said. “In the next couple of years, that number will jump to 30 percent, and CoreDial is providing the tools its partners need to take advantage of that market growth. By adding the BroadWorks platform to SwitchConnex, our partners can now take advantage of the changing marketplace and will never turn away business by having the tools to deliver the services that any business demands."

Gartner estimates that global spending on UC will grow at a 3.2 percent compound annual growth rate to reach $43.4 billion in 2020.

“Cloud telephony will represent the most significant growth opportunity, followed by cloud-based web-conferencing services," Clark-Zigmond said. “That said, cloud communications is certainly part of a larger movement as we’re seeing movement to the cloud with cloud email, cloud computing, Google cloud etc."