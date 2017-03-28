CompTIA Debuts New Testing Option for Certification Exams

"This is an important and significant step for our certification program," said Randy Gross, CIO and senior vice president, certification operations, CompTIA. "With the demand for technology workers growing, and employers' strong preference for certified IT professionals with validated skills, we're committed to making our exams more accessible to a wider audience."

The first exam available via the online testing option is CompTIA Project+, a credential that validates competency and skill in all aspects of managing a project life cycle. Candidates can use the online option for either the new CompTIA Project+ exam (PK0-004) introduced this month, or the prior version (PK0-003). (Visit New CompTIA Project+ Certification Exam Available Today for more details.)

The number of exams available via the online testing program will be expanded in the coming weeks. CompTIA continues to offer its certification exams at Pearson VUE testing centers around the world.

"The exams are identical, with the same requirements and scoring, whether you test in a center or online," Gross explained. "Regardless of the setting, the test-taking experience will meet our high standards for integrity and security."

CompTIA has teamed with ProctorU for the delivery of its online certification exams. Founded in 2008, ProctorU has administered over two million exams for test-takers in 129 countries. Its signature live proctoring service combines technology and a human element to ensure the integrity of online exams.

With more than two million certifications awarded to technology professionals around the globe, CompTIA is the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications, validating proficiency in cloud computing, mobility, Linux, networking, project management, security, storage and other mission-critical technologies. Visit CompTIA Certifications to learn more.