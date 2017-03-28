ClearSky Data Expands Backup, DR Capabilities

News

PRESS RELEASE — BOSTON, March 28, 2017 – ClearSky Data, provider of on-demand primary storage, today announced it has expanded its data protection capabilities to deliver complete offsite backup and disaster recovery (DR) as part of its fully managed service. With ClearSky Data, customers only pay for a single, fully protected copy of their data that is accessible anywhere – on-premises or in the cloud. Organizations can now eliminate secondary infrastructure for business continuity and DR, including backup licenses and management, making hybrid cloud backup and DR a reality.

Today’s storage market is fragmented, with organizations working with multiple vendors for primary storage, backup and DR; it’s common for enterprises to manage six to eight vendors for backup alone. By reducing IT footprints and eliminating redundancy, ClearSky Data customers realize greater than 50 percent total cost of ownership (TCO) savings. ClearSky Data solves the enterprise storage problem by integrating primary, backup and DR capabilities in one service, dramatically reducing data center footprints, management complexity and costs.

In addition to ClearSky Data’s hybrid architecture, flash-level performance and certified security and encryption for demanding enterprise workloads, the enhanced service now delivers all of the following in a single-price service offering:

Unified management for primary storage, backup and DR

A full copy of data stored offsite in the public cloud

Ability to restore from thousands of recovery points

RPO of 0 in-metro; less than 15 minutes cross-metro

RTO of less than 1 minute

Fully automated object-level recovery via VMware vCenter integration

Support for application consistency and multi-volume consistency groups

Eleven 9s of durability, backed by the public cloud

ClearSky Data’s expanded data protection capabilities include data access for DR across enterprise data centers in multiple locations and in the cloud. In addition to an all-flash, edge cache appliance with high availability, ClearSky Data now offers a virtual edge cache that runs in public clouds, providing high-performance access to data for cloud-based workloads. Through the company’s patented technology, ClearSky Data customers are dramatically simplifying their enterprise storage infrastructure; streamlining workflows for data protection; and storing, scaling and protecting primary data on-demand while reducing costs.

“With legacy storage infrastructures, data protection has become incredibly costly and complex, preventing organizations from focusing on business initiatives that matter,” said Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “Data needs to be accessed on-demand across multiple locations, on-premises and in the cloud without sacrificing security or cost. Enterprises are looking for services that enable them to store, scale and back up their data without suffering from the headache that comes with managing storage.”

“ClearSky Data’s vision is to provide universal data access for enterprises that are adopting hybrid cloud architectures. There’s no reason for these companies to pay for their data multiple times or maintain large silos of infrastructure across physical and cloud locations,” said Ellen Rubin, CEO and co-founder of ClearSky Data. “We are fundamentally changing the storage game by addressing primary, backup and DR capabilities all within one pane of glass, so customers can stop managing infrastructure complexity and costs, and instead focus on running their applications wherever best fits their needs.”

About ClearSky Data

ClearSky Data delivers on-demand, primary storage with offsite backup and DR as a single service. Enterprises pay for their data once and gain access to all their data, anywhere it’s needed – on-premises or in the cloud. IT is now liberated from the treadmill of managing primary, backup and disaster recovery storage infrastructure, and empowered to access all data as if it were local, with on-demand scaling and agility. ClearSky Data delivers data where it’s needed, enterprise-ready and fully optimized to eliminate the cost and data center footprint of traditional storage solutions. ClearSky Data is based in Boston and venture-backed by General Catalyst, Highland Capital Partners and Polaris Partners, as well as a strategic investment from Akamai Technologies. Board members include market leaders Paula Long and Jit Saxena. For more information, visit http://www.clearskydata.com/.