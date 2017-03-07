Cisco's Latest HyperFlex Upgrade Targets Data-Intensive Workloads

By Lynn Haber

News

**Editor’s Note: Click here for our recently compiled list of new products and services.**

About one year after the introduction of its hyperconverged system, and 1,100 orders later, Cisco announced upgrades to its Cisco HyperFlex Systems portfolio.

The latest release bridges HyperFlex platform innovation from version 2.0 to 2.5 and includes management improvements, new enterprise data protection and security features, according to the vendor.

With increased performance and I/O, Tuesday’s HyperFlex release targets more data-intensive workloads.

What partners will see in the new release:

High-capacity all-flash nodes and support for 40 Gbps UCS fabric networking to expand customer options for extreme application performance.

to expand customer options for extreme application performance. New intuitive platform management with HyperFlex Connect, featuring dynamic system analytics and a standalone HTML5 interface for the management and orchestration of HyperFlex clusters from any device.

with HyperFlex Connect, featuring dynamic system analytics and a standalone HTML5 interface for the management and orchestration of HyperFlex clusters from any device. Enterprise-grade data management, protection and security for the most sensitive workloads, with the introduction of a native replication feature to protect applications and new data-at-rest security options using self-encrypting drives.

for the most sensitive workloads, with the introduction of a native replication feature to protect applications and new data-at-rest security options using self-encrypting drives. Hybrid cloud mobility with the integration of Cisco ONE Enterprise Cloud Suite’s (ECS) CloudCenter for private and public cloud elasticity.

with the integration of Cisco ONE Enterprise Cloud Suite’s (ECS) CloudCenter for private and public cloud elasticity. Self-service catalogs with metering and workload automation through the recent release of ECS UCS Director integrations that provide customers with IaaS orchestration for private and hybrid services.

Cisco has about 1,400 partners qualified to sell data-center services. There are four baskets of HyperFlex partner opportunity – hybrid cloud infrastructure; drive refresh; profitability; and accelerated services, according to Scott Mohr, director, data center/cloud, with Cisco’s global partner organization.

“We believe from a portfolio perspective, we’re bringing a truly end-to-end cloud based experience to our partners, which differentiates their value exchange significantly from some of our competitors that are point-product-related or not as holistic in their offers," he told us.

Compliance is one of the big areas where Cisco helps partners differentiate what they offer customers, specifically around governance and compliance and meeting audit requirements. Also, the vendor touted its validated designs and solutions architectures, which Mohr noted are tried, true and tested.

“In essence, cookbooks for our partners to deliver," he said.

Viewed as an extension of the company’s servers, HyperFlex offers UCS customers a path toward a more cloud-oriented infrastructure without much adjustment in their ...