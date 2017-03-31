Channel Partners Teams with Hire Heroes USA to Host Veteran Job Seekers at Spring Conference & Expo

News

PRESS RELEASE — PHOENIX – March 31, 2017 – Channel Partners is pleased to announce its Spring 2017 Veterans Initiative, underwritten by Granite. This marks the third Channel Partners event in which veteran job-seekers have been given access to educational and networking opportunities.

With support from Granite and Hire Heroes USA, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a four-star rating on Charity Navigator, Channel Partners is hosting 11 veteran job-seekers at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, April 10-13, 2017, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Channel Partners is supplying a dedicated meeting room and full Expo passes. Granite is underwriting travel, hotel and incidental expenses. Women in the Channel has been instrumental in matching vets with industry mentors and is hosting female attendees at its colocated networking event. Cloud Girls is also providing mentors.

“As a veteran, I know how daunting it can be to reenter the civilian workforce,” said Lorna Garey, editor-in-chief of Channel Partners. “Yet the skillsets veterans bring to the table — initiative, accountability, technical know-how — make them ideally matched to the needs of today’s channel companies. I want to thank Granite, Women in the Channel, Cloud Girls and our mentors for their support of our troops and spouses.”

The veterans were referred by Hire Heroes; firms providing mentors include Carrier Access, Cellular Optimization, CenturyLink, Clarify360, EffortlessOffice, Nuvalo, Platte River Networks, Richardson Communications, TelecomQuotes and WTG.

About Informa

Informa is one of the world’s leading knowledge providers. We create and deliver highly specialized information through publishing, events, training, market intelligence and expertise, providing valuable knowledge to individuals, businesses and organizations worldwide including the emerging markets of India, China and South Africa.

About Channel Partners

For more than two decades, Channel Partners has been the leader in providing news and analysis to indirect sales channels serving the business technology industry. It is the unrivaled resource for resellers, aggregators, agents, brokers, VARs, systems integrators, interconnects and dealers that provide network-based communications and computing services, associated CPE and applications as well as managed and professional services. Channel Partners is the official media of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Cloud Partners.

Contact:

Art Wittmann

VP, Informa Business Technology Network

art.wittmann@informa.com