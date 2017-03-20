CallTower Mourns Sudden Death of 'Beloved' Southeast Channel Manager

By Edward Gately

News

CallTower, the unified communications and collaboration provider, has announced the passing of Darren Suders, 36, the company’s Southeast channel manager.

He had been with CallTower since January 2016. Among his responsibilities was developing CallTower’s Southeast region marketing “mindshare" objectives, growth targets and critical milestones associated with productive partner relationships.

Suders died suddenly after a heart attack, according to the company. He is survived by his parents, wife Sonia, and their three young children.

“Darren’s contagious energy, steadfast determination, and genuinely unique personality inspired his colleagues and made him one of the most beloved channel leaders in our industry," the company said.

For those in the Atlanta area who would like to celebrate Suders’ life, his memorial service will be at 4 p.m. on March 23 at Houck’s Grille, 10930 Crabapple Road, in Roswell, Georgia.

“We appreciate your prayers and support during this very dark time as we all find ways to honor and respect Darren’s memory and contribution to CallTower and our industry," CallTower said. “In the days to come, we will be managing Darren’s partners and customers and letting you know how you might be of further help to Darren’s young family."