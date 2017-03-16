This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Broadview Lands Ingram Micro, Nextiva Alumni for Channel Management
By James Anderson
March 16, 2017 - News
Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in February.

Broadview Networks has added personnel to support partners.

The unified communications provider has hired four channel manager in multiple regions of the U.S.

Broadview's Aaron ConantBroadview's Ray FerrerAaron Conant, based out of Seattle, is serving West Coast partners alongside Ray Ferrer of Long Beach, California. Conant has been working with Broadview since October as a strategic partner manager, but has served as a channel manager for Vonage Business and Nextiva. Ferrer worked at Time Warner Cable Business Class for four years, finishing as a regional channel manager.

Chicago-based Jennifer Sansivero-Dutter has done channel account management with Signature Technology Group and NComputing. She worked with Ingram Micro from 1999 to 2009.

John McDonald has managed partners for Line Systems, Decian, Airespring and Vocal IP Neworx. He is based in Connecticut.

Broadview's John McDonaldBroadview's Jennifer Sansivero-DutterDonna Wenk, Broadview’s senior vice president of agent channel, praised their experience.

“Today’s rise of the virtual organization and increasing mobility of the workforce make it an exciting time for our partners selling cloud-based UC," she said. “As more and more organizations turn to the cloud for ubiquitous and cost-effective connectivity, Broadview’s channel managers are dedicated to helping foster higher client satisfaction and generate more revenue."

