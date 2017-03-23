Broadview Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

PRESS RELEASE — RYE BROOK, N.Y. – March 21, 2017 — Broadview Networks®, a leader in cloud-based unified communications (UC) and information technology services, has introduced OfficeSuite UC™ for Microsoft Dynamics™ 365, the newest addition to 16 other software applications. This latest integration to its award-winning OfficeSuite UC™ platform combines businesses’ existing applications with their business communications for optimal connectivity and efficiency.

As the workforce continues to expect instant communication, such as click-to-call capabilities or voicemails delivered as text, there is an increase in the adoption of UC solutions to improve both customer and employee experiences. Broadview’s 100 percent cloud-based OfficeSuite UC™ capabilities integrate directly with an organization’s customer relationship management (CRM) system to streamline everyday business functions and provide features such as call pop-ups, call logging, automatic in-application call timer, integrated presence and click-to-call. In addition, all OfficeSuite UC™ software include seamless integration with the sophisticated and user-centric UC features of MyOfficeSuite to allow users to chat instantly with co-workers, check voicemail, launch an OfficeSuite HD Meeting™ for team collaboration and more.

“Broadview continues to grow its offering of software integrations for OfficeSuite UC so that our customers can arm their employees with a cloud-based support solution that combines the power of productivity with ease of use to meet the demands of an increasingly fast-paced world,” said Stephen Farkouh, Broadview Networks’ Executive Vice President of Information Systems. “By integrating Microsoft Dynamics 365 with OfficeSuite UC, we are giving businesses, and their employees, an effortless way to communicate and collaborate, providing an overall better employee and customer experience."

Employees will save time by not needing to switch between programs, and businesses will see an increase in productivity, with OfficeSuite UC™’s productivity-enhancing features integrated directly into widely used applications including:1CRM, Accelo, Apptivo, Clio, Desk.com, Freshdesk, Gmail™, Google® Apps for Work, HubSpot, Insightly, JobDiva, Microsoft 365®, Microsoft Outlook®, Nutshell, Salesforce and Skype for Business.

