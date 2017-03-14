Barracuda, Zscaler Form Web Security Partnership

PRESS RELEASE — Campbell and San Jose, Calif. (MARCH 14, 2017) – Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE: CUDA) and Zscaler, Inc. today announced that they are collaborating to bring customers comprehensive, scalable and high-performance cloud-based web security without the cost, complexity, or overhead associated with extensive on-premises equipment. Barracuda customers will now have access to Zscaler’s award-winning cloud-delivered internet security service, and the relationship enables Zscaler to access Barracuda’s proven go-to-market channels for the SME/midmarket.

“Barracuda’s powerful security solutions provide customers with a complete and affordable way to easily manage security across their networks, applications, and data, regardless of where they reside — on-premises, virtual, or in cloud environments,” said Sanjay Ramnath, vice president of security products at Barracuda. “This collaboration extends our platform’s cloud security functionality by utilizing Zscaler’s highly scalable security service to protect users accessing the internet from anywhere, using any device.”

“Barracuda’s success in servicing young companies and midmarket enterprises with a comprehensive platform of easy-to-use security and data protection solutions speaks for itself,” said Punit Minocha, vice president of business development at Zscaler. “This joint effort brings together Zscaler’s ability to provide high-performance, cloud-delivered internet security with Barracuda’s experience in the small and midsize market to provide comprehensive security that is easy to deploy at an affordable price.”

Adoption of Cloud Services Requires Security in the Cloud

As many midsize organizations expand their operations, they increasingly rely on cloud services and SaaS applications, like Office 365 and Salesforce, to improve productivity, reduce costs, and provide business-critical resources to an increasingly distributed workforce. For them, the internet is the new corporate network, and their IT departments need to secure all users from rapidly evolving attacks and enforce company policy regardless of where employees are located or what devices they are using. The Zscaler cloud-delivered protection that powers the Barracuda Web Security Service provides this capability.

Barracuda Web Security Service Powered by Zscaler

The Barracuda Web Security Service is a multi-tenant, cloud-delivered internet security service that includes the following key capabilities:

Inline threat protection with multiple layers of security, providing comprehensive inbound and outbound content inspection of all traffic in order to prevent malware and botnet attacks.

Inspection of encrypted SSL traffic.

Signature-based anti-virus, anti-spyware and anti-malware protection.

Advanced protection against zero-day malware and advanced persistent threats.

URL filtering to prevent users from accessing malicious sites and objectionable material.

Application security and control for mobile and cloud applications.

Real-time reporting that correlates activity for all users in an organization, even on a global level.

Pricing and Availability

Barracuda Web Security Service is available as a standalone cloud service or with a Barracuda NextGen Firewall. For more information, please visit cuda.co/wss.

About Zscaler, Inc.

Zscaler, Inc., a leading cloud security company, is revolutionizing internet security with the industry’s first security-as-a-service platform. Zscaler is used by more than 5,000 leading organizations, including 50 of the Fortune 500, protecting more than 15 million users worldwide against cyberattacks and data breaches.

Zscaler is a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader for Secure Web Gateways and delivers a safe and productive internet experience for every user, from any device or location — 100% in the cloud. Zscaler delivers unified, carrier-grade internet security, next-generation firewall, web security, sandboxing/advanced persistent threat (APT) protection, data loss prevention, SSL inspection, traffic shaping, policy management and threat intelligence — all without the need for on-premises hardware, appliances, or software. To learn more, visit www.zscaler.com.

Zscaler™, SHIFT™, Direct-to-Cloud™, and ZPA™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Barracuda (NYSE: CUDA) simplifies IT with cloud-enabled solutions that empower customers to protect their networks, applications, and data, regardless of where they reside. These powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable solutions are trusted by more than 150,000 organizations worldwide, and are delivered in appliance, virtual appliance, cloud and hybrid configurations. Barracuda’s customer-centric business model focuses on delivering high-value, subscription-based IT solutions that provide end-to-end network and data protection. For additional information, visit barracuda.com.