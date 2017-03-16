Barracuda Updates LiveBoot with Microsoft Hyper-V Support

PRESS RELEASE — CAMPBELL, Calif. (March 16, 2017) – Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE: CUDA) today announced Barracuda Backup LiveBoot 2.0, which includes Cloud LiveBoot for Microsoft Hyper-V and gives customers faster restores to minimize downtime in VMware vSphere and Hyper-V environments. Barracuda LiveBoot 2.0 offers a backup and recovery option for larger virtual machines, and reduces boot times.
“The whole point of deploying a backup strategy is to make sure businesses are covered when things go wrong, and in today’s landscape, there are a lot of potential obstacles,” said Rod Mathews, senior vice president and general manager, data protection at Barracuda. “We’ve seen everything from natural disasters to ransomware attacks or employees accidentally deleting critical files that can wreak havoc on an organization’s recovery strategy. Barracuda Backup LiveBoot 2.0 provides customers with a powerful and affordable layer of protection for recovering lost data.”
Faster Restores, Reduced Downtime
Network Computing1 recently reported that IT downtime costs enterprises $700 billion a year, and according to a study by Everbridge2, the average cost of IT downtime is $8,662 per minute. These statistics underpin the critical need to limit downtime in order to conserve resources, save money, and keep business moving. Using Barracuda’s LiveBoot and Cloud LiveBoot, customers can quickly and easily be back online and running while additional fixes are being implemented.
Using Barracuda Backup LiveBoot 2.0
Barracuda Backup and Barracuda Backup – Intronis MSP Edition include LiveBoot 2.0, which gives organizations protecting VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V environments the option to leverage their Barracuda Backup appliance or the Barracuda Cloud if their own virtual environment becomes unavailable. Options include:
- LiveBoot (for VMware) – allows customers and MSP partners to recover from primary-storage failures by using Barracuda Backup as a storage source for VMware hypervisors, quickly booting the protected virtual machine directly from the local backup.
- Cloud LiveBoot (for Hyper-V and VMware) – allows customers and MSP partners to boot VMs directly from backups stored in the Barracuda Cloud, and assign private or public addresses to devices for remote access.
Continued Increase in Value
Barracuda Backup LiveBoot 2.0 provides rapid recovery for virtual environments built into Barracuda Backup, without additional costs or complexity to customers with an active subscription. This new functionality continues to provide value to new and current customers, much like the platform refresh that was announced just last month, which included increased storage capacities, meaning a lower cost per terabyte with more room for ...