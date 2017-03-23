AT&T Workers in California, Nevada Return from Strike, But Still No Contract

By James Anderson

News

About 17,000 AT&T employees are returning to work today after a two-day walkout.

AT&T confirmed that union-represented landline and call-center workers in California and Nevada returned to their jobs. The employeed called their actions – which began with some walking out on Tuesday and more following them – a “grievance strike." The landline workers complained that they had been assigned tasks that were beyond their skill levels.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA), which represents the employees, said it reached an agreement with AT&T Wednesday night. The two parties have yet to agree to an official contract, but the workers will not have to do the tasks that led to the walkout.

“We stand together in California and Nevada for good jobs and fair pay," said Robert Longer, an AT&T technician in Sacramento. “We went on strike to demonstrate to the country that we will not do more work for less pay, especially when it puts us in a position not to deliver the best possible service."

The workers picketed in several cities, including Los Angeles, San Diego and Reno, Nevada. The union members belong to CWA District 9, which is still negotiating for a contract with the telecommunications giant.

“While AT&T is extremely profitable, the company has become disconnected from the day to day issues facing workers and customers. Despite the financial success, the company is asking its workers to do more for less — keeping them from their families with unpredictable overtime, undercutting pay and advancement, offshoring good jobs, and pushing more health-care costs onto employees. At the same time, customers are paying increasingly higher bills to AT&T for essential services," reads a statement from the workers.

“We are not proposing to reduce the wages of any employees in these contracts, and we remain committed to providing great benefits," an AT&T spokesperson told Channel Partners on Wednesday.

AT&T and the CWA recently struck a deal for workers in six southern states. The new contract adds an 11 percent wage increase over four years and pledges to return 3,000 outsourced jobs.