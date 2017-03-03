AT&T Adding Jobs, Benefits in Tentative Union Deal

By James Anderson

News

Approximately 20,000 AT&T wireline workers are on track to receive a bolstered contract that increases benefits and addresses the outsourcing of jobs.

AT&T and the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union have been negotiating to replace a deal that expires April 8 for employees in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Members of the union most first vote in favor of the contract.

The prospective contract would add wage increases for each year of the four-year agreement — about 11 percent in total. It also gives two weeks of paid parental leave. Eligible employees will receive a $1,000 bonus if union members ratify the contract before April 7.

The CWA said a key provision was AT&T pledging to move 3,000 jobs, which the CWA says are mostly outsourced, into the region. The deal would last from April 9, 2017, to April 10, 2021.

AT&T and the union began negotiations Feb. 1. Their bargaining has gone more smoothly than it has in other regions of the country. The CWA bargaining district representing 36 states and the District of Columbia authorized a strike against AT&T, blaming the outsourcing of jobs. However, a formal strike has yet to take place, as the two sides agreed to temporarily extend the contract.

AT&T has boasted of a strong relationship with the union, saying Thursday that it has reached 19 labor agreements in the last two years.