Atera Hires SysAid Alum to Manage MSP Support

By James Anderson

News

Atera, the automation platform provider, has brought on a new vice president of customer success.

Sharon Peer is now responsible for helping the company’s partners support their end users. Atera offers remote monitoring and management, remote access and professional services automation. Atera’s stable of partners includes MSPs that will look to Peer for management.

Peer will report to CEO Gil Pekelman, who founded the company in 2011.

“I am thrilled to join the Atera team and enable the company’s community of MSPs to thrive with our technology," Peer said. “I have dedicated my career to helping customers succeed, and I look forward to working with the Atera team to find new, creative, and more efficient ways to better serve our partners globally and make sure they get the best out of our product."

Peer most recently served as vice president of customer support for Israel-based SysAid Technologies. Atera said he took care of a team of more than 30 customer support professionals. He also spent more than a decade at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, where he worked in multiple management positions.

“Sharon Peer is an exciting addition to the Atera team in the newly formed position," Gil Pekelman said. “Sharon brings with him an incredible amount of experience in management, customer relations, and support. He has a sharp focus on ensuring Atera’s partners receive a higher level of service, customer experience, and technical support when they need it. Bringing Sharon on-board reaffirms our commitment to the success of our MSP partners."