AT&T Launches IoT Analytics with IBM Watson

By James Anderson

News

AT&T is collaborating with IBM Cloud to better analyze its IoT data.

The two companies announced an analytics capability that is said to give AT&T enterprise customers insight into industrial IoT. IBM’s Watson will power the collaboration; its IoT portfolio will help manage apps and devices, and its data platform offers insights from multiple data sources.

“We have more than 30 million connected devices on our network today and that number continues to grow – primarily driven by enterprise adoption," said Chris Penrose, AT&T’s president of IoT Solutions. “Businesses are eager for actionable data insights from their connected devices that help improve their processes and take the guesswork out of decision-making. Integrating the IBM Watson Data Platform into our IoT capabilities will be huge for our enterprise customers."

The companies made the announcement at IBM InterConnect in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Steve Canepa, IBM’s general manager of telecommunications, media and entertainment, said growing IoT adoption generates demand for further tools and services.

“As part of our continued collaboration to drive innovation, IBM is working with AT&T to combine our strengths and expertise to combine analytics solutions on the IBM Cloud that will enable AT&T’s enterprise customers to utilize their complex data in a meaningful way and deliver insights that can help accelerate their business transformation," he said.

AT&T earlier this year announced a partner program for IoT, available to resellers, integrators, developers and other solution providers.

AT&T and IBM last year combined AT&T Flow Designer – an IoT development tool – with the Watson IoT Platform and the IBM Bluemix cloud platform.

“Today, these combined capabilities are now available to enterprise developers, creating an end-to-end cloud experience that enables developers to build, deploy and scale their IoT applications," the company said.