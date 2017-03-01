Aruba Central Key to MSPs for a Wi-Fi-as-a-Service Offering

By Lynn Haber

News

ARUBA ATMOSPHERE — Aruba Central for deploying and operating wireless as a managed service isn’t just for big telecom companies like AT&T anymore, or those who have the resources to build a very customized operation for Wi-Fi as a service. Today, Aruba offers an easier and more affordable onramp for smaller regional service providers and reseller partners to build a Wi-Fi-as-a-service offering.

Over the past year, Aruba overhauled its Central platform offering, positioning the company to deliver cloud managed networking capabilities and move into a managed service offering framework, particularly for Wi-Fi in distributed business, or branch office environments, as well as the SMB segment.

“Over the last 12-18 months we’ve seen a keen interest among our customers across verticals, and also from a lot of our partner base, especially post acquisition, in consuming Wi-Fi as a service," Gokul Rajagopalan, with the management team for Aruba Central cloud applications, told an audience of about 75 attendees at a breakout session – "How to deploy and operate a wireless as a managed service using Aruba Central" – held Wednesday at Aruba Atmosphere 2017 in Nashville.

For the 60 percent of partners in the room interested in building an MSP practice, and becoming service providers for Wi-Fi as a service, the session addressed how to build, finance and deliver services to customers.

It was noted that many partners are looking to rise in the value chain and create differentiation in their businesses, a key driver for interest in building a Wi-Fi as a service offering. So, for example, a partner may start with single customer — say a global retail chain with more than 20,000 locations, with more than 10,000 access points. In using a public cloud deployment for this retail chain, the partner begins with a single customer, adding additional services, such as guest and presence analytics, for example.

Over time, the partner could bring on additional customers to build a Wi-Fi-as-a-service practice.

According to Rajagopalan, there are a number of conveniences that MSPs need to have in order to sustainably grow a service-offering operation and assurances that customers need before consuming such a service. That’s where Aruba Central comes in.

Aruba Central, a cloud managed services platform, offers cloud management, such as monitoring, configuration, troubleshooting and reporting. It also offers cloud services, such as guest Wi-Fi with customer profiles; app and web traffic analytics; presence analytics per location; and Clarity, a recent feature in Aruba’s AirWave network management product that helps understand the user experience or ...