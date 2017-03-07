Armor Unveils New Partner Program to Meet GDPR Compliance Challenges

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

Secure cloud company Armor is launching a new U.K.-focused partner program aimed at helping partners adhere to the European Union’s (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The GDPR will require new privacy and data-protection regulations for organizations – including U.S.-based partners – that offer goods or services to people in the EU, or that collect and analyze data tied to EU residents — no matter where that organization is located. Enforcement begins May 25, 2018, and heavy fines will be imposed for non-compliance.

Dan Mannion, Armor’s vice president of partners and alliances, tells Channel Partners that GDPR tightens reporting requirements and timelines for breaches and strengthens consent provisions.

“It does add some to data security, but Article 32 is still very high-level and requires the protection of the confidentiality, integrity, availability and resilience of information," he said. “(It is) very risk-based and not prescriptive at all. Most significantly, though, companies found negligent of best practice following a breach could have significant fines and mandatory disclosure requirements."

The new partner program is geared toward cloud MSPs, cloud migration SIs, security consulting partners, and infrastructure and security resellers.

“Armor understands the opportunities and pitfalls that lie ahead for the European partner community as the GDPR rolls out, and companies such as Microsoft and Amazon expand data centers in the region," said Steve Gooding, Armor’s new EMEA partner and alliances director. “With our proven capabilities to keep sensitive data safe in the cloud through our managed security operations center (SOC), we can help partners meet their customers’ needs in regards to regulatory changes, as well as provide guidance for the shared responsibility security model."

The new program also will offer tiered benefits, including: deal registration and sales incentives; a dedicated partner manager; marketing development funds (MDF); Armor partner-portal access; customizable marketing materials and sales collateral; and online and in-person training. It also offers access to the Armor management portal; the Armor partner support team; PR and social marketing engagement; and online events/webinars with the company.

“We’re taking what we’ve learned in the United States and replicating that [in] the United Kingdom," Mannion said. “We view this as our primary international growth lever, which is why we’re so excited to have a leader like Steve Gooding in place."